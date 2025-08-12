Daytona Tortugas Unveil 2026 Schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- In conjunction with the Florida State League and Major League Baseball, the Daytona Tortugas have released their schedule for the 2026 season, the 11th season of Tortugas baseball.

The Tortugas are scheduled to play 132 games: 66 home and 66 away. They will open the 2026 campaign at historic Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday, April 2 and end the season on Sunday, September 6.

Highlights include the season opener on Thursday, April 2 against the Jupiter Hammerheads, a two-week, 12-game stretch at home from April 28-May 10 against Fort Myers and Clearwater, and the home finale against the St. Lucie Mets on August 30.

The Tortugas will welcome eight of the nine other Florida State League opponents to The Jack, as every team except for the Dunedin Blue Jays will make the trek to Daytona Beach. Likewise, the Tortugas will travel to every other FSL city this season except Fort Myers.

Against their FSL East Division rivals, the Tortugas will face all three division foes 24 times, playing 12 times each at Jupiter, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie, and each of those clubs will play 12 games at The Jack.

As for the West Division, Daytona will play 12 games apiece (6 home and 6 away) against Bradenton, Clearwater, Lakeland, and Tampa, while playing 6 games, all at home, against Fort Myers, and 6 games, all on the road, at Dunedin.

The Daytona Tortugas will celebrate the opening of a newly-constructed Player Development Facility in 2026, as well as new front offices, team store, and event space at historic Jackie Robinson Ballpark. "The Jack" is a historic venue on the National Register of Historic Places and was recently designated a National Historic Landmark.

