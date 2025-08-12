Palm Beach Earns 10th Shutout of Season with 5-0 Win over Bradenton Tuesday Night

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (21-21; 53-54) shut out the Bradenton Marauders (50-59; 20-23) in a 5-0 win on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It was Palm Beach's 10th shutout of the season, which ties them with Lakeland for the most in the Florida State League. It was also the second time this season that they earned shutout wins in back-to-back games.

The Cardinals immediately took the lead in the first inning after starting pitcher Leonel Sequera (W, 5-8) pitched a perfect top of the inning before the Palm Beach offense went to work. Jonathan Mejia got the offense started with a one-out triple and then a pair of walks issued by Bradenton starting pitcher Clevari Tejada (L, 4-5) loaded the bases. Later in the inning, Jalin Flores rolled a slow ground ball on the infield that resulted in an RBI fielder's choice to give Palm Beach a 1-0 lead.

Sequera kept the Marauders off the bases in the top of the second inning and then Palm Beach kept the offense coming at the plate in the bottom of the frame. A walk and a hit batter by Tejada put Jose Cordoba and Jack Gurevitch on base for Palm Beach. Mejia hit an RBI single to score Cordoba and Rainiel Rodriguez plated Gurevitch with an RBI double. Back-to-back RBI fielder's choices by Jose Suarez and Matthew Miura extended the Cardinals' lead to 5-0 through two innings.

Sequera continued to shut down the Marauders in the middle innings and finished his 21st start of the season with six scoreless innings and seven strikeouts. Sequera allowed just one hit and one hit batter to face only two batters more than the minimum in the game.

Neither offense was able to get anything going after the second inning. For the Cardinals, Hunter Kublick, Edwin Nunez, and Jack Findlay all provided a scoreless inning in relief to finish off the 5-0 shutout win. The Marauders did not get multiple runners on base until they were down to their final out in the ninth inning. For Bradenton, a combination of Jonawel Valdez, Draven Zeigler, and Cesar Aquino held the Cardinals to just one hit over 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Cardinals and Marauders continue the series on Wednesday, August 13th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. for another "Silver Sluggers" Wednesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.







