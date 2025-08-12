Threshers Fall Behind Early, Snap Six-Game Win Streak

CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (59-48, 23-18) fell into an early hole that they could not climb out of, falling 16-6 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (66-40, 28-14) on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater will get ready for a rebound performance in a Wednesday night rematch at home.

Lakeland started the scoring with two home runs in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. The first eight batters all reached safely for the Flying Tigers in the second, who added eight more runs on an inning that included a grand slam to take an 11-0 advantage. They put across another run in the third inning to pad their lead to twelve. Another run scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning made it 13-0 Lakeland.

A one-out walk to Tyler Pettorini began a rally for Clearwater in the sixth, with a walk to Robert Phelps and Alirio Ferrebus getting hit by a pitch loading the bases with two outs. With two strikes on him, TJayy Walton smacked a single off Lakeland reliever Shay Timmer to put the Threshers on the board, plating Pettorini and Phelps for the Threshers' first two runs. The next batter, Nathan Humphreys, doubled down the right field line to plate two more and cut the Lakeland lead to single digits.

Lakeland responded with three more runs in the top of the eighth to bring their lead back up to double digits. Ferrebus singled to spark a two-out rally in the eighth, scoring after Walton walked on a Humphreys RBI single to cut the deficit to eleven. Raider Tello singled to start the ninth inning and moved to second on a wild pitch. An error and a hit by pitch loaded the bases before Robert Phelps drove him in with a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to ten runs and finishing the game with a 16-6 Threshers loss.

Giussepe Velásquez (1-3) took the loss with nine runs allowed on eight hits and one walk with one strikeout in 1.0 inning of work. Adilson Peralta surrendered three runs (one earned) on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Zack Tukis allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts in 3.0 innings. Eli Trop surrendered three runs on two hits with three walks in 2.0 innings. Luis Avila struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth to finish the game for Clearwater.

Walton drove in multiple runs in a game for the first time this season...Humphreys drove in multiple runs for his first time as a pro...Ferrebus has reached base in each of his last 17 games...Lakeland scored the most runs on the most hits against Clearwater this season...Phelps and Humphreys have now reached in each of their first six games as a pro...The Threshers will return home on Wednesday, August 13, to continue a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







