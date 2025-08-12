Alcantara's Clutch Hit Caps off Five-Run Comeback

August 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Alfredo Alcantara's full-count, two-out, two-run double in the eighth finished the Daytona Tortugas' climb from five runs down to defeat the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 7-6 on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (21-23, 50-59) won their third in a row with their second-largest comeback of the season, denying Fort Myers (18-24, 45-61) a fourth straight win against the Tortugas.

In the top of the first, Fort Myers jumped ahead right away. The first two pitches of the game were laced into left and center, respectively, for leadoff singles. Yasser Mercedes then yanked an 0-2 pitch just over the left field wall for a three-run home run that gave the Mighty Mussels a 3-0 lead.

In the first three innings, Daytona had zero answers for Fort Myers starter Jason Doktorczyk. The right-hander retired the first nine hitters, with five strikeouts over the first three frames. In the fourth, Kyle Henley led off with a double and stole third, but Doktorczyk struck out the next two men and stranded Henley.

In the fifth, though, Daytona finally was able to get on the board. Leading off the inning, Bernard Moon lifted a fly ball that landed 355 feet away over the left field wall for his second home run in three games, trimming Fort Myers' lead to 3-1.

A pair of Daytona pitchers had quieted the Fort Myers offense after the first inning, but in the sixth, the Mighty Mussels came to life once again. A pair of one-out singles was followed by a fielder's choice for the second out. Marek Houston then doubled just inside the third-base line to drive in a run. Demeury Pena followed with a two-run single to right, as Fort Myers' trio of two-out tallies lifted their lead to 6-1.

Doktorcyzk went 6.0 innings, allowing one run on just three hits, while striking out eight before handing off a five-run lead to the bullpen.

In the bottom of the seventh, though, Daytona roared to life. Moon singled to begin the inning, then Ichiro Cano walked. After a groundout moved both of them up 90 feet, Drew Davies lined a two-run double to center. Two more walks loaded the bases with one out, at which point Fort Myers changed pitchers. After the change, a pop-up recorded the second out, but Alfredo Duno stepped up and lined a two-run single to left-center, trimming the deficit to 6-5.

After a 1-2-3 eighth with two strikeouts from Mike Villani, Daytona mounted their final rally. Moon drew a leadoff walk, then Davies walked with two outs. On a 3-2 pitch, Alcantara ripped a line drive into right-center that scored both runners. He was thrown out at third to end the inning, but the hit gave Daytona their first lead of the night at 7-6.

Villani (1-1) returned for the ninth and kept the clamps on the Fort Myers offense. Two groundouts and a lineout to center ended the ballgame, as Villani's 2.0 perfect innings nailed down his first pro win and a 7-6 victory.

Daytona will have play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Tomorrow will be Belly Buster Wednesday with all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, and Little Caesars pizza for just $6 in addition to your game ticket. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on MiLB.tv and the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:25 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.