Hammerheads Take Series Finale from Mets, 2-1

Published on August 17, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets pitcher Daviel Hurtado

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads rallied from down one in the eighth inning to beat the St. Lucie Mets 2-1 in the Sunday series finale at Clover Park. Jupiter won the final three games to take the series 4-2. The Mets lost a third straight game for the first time in the second half.

The Mets broke a 24-inning scoreless streak in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 1-0 lead. Jeremy Rodriguez and Antonio Jimenez drew back-to-back walks from RJ Shunck to start the inning. Rodriguez stole third base and then scored on a RBI ground out by AJ Salgado to make it 1-0.

Mets reliever Luis Alvarez was erratic with his command in the eighth inning trying to hold the 1-0 lead. Alvarez walked the leadoff hitter on four pitches. After getting a fly out, Alvarez walked the next batter. An infield single by Max Williams loaded the bases. Alvarez then uncorked a wild pitch that brought home Emilio Barreras from third base to tie the game 1-1.

Layonel Ovalles replaced Alvarez with the bases loaded and one out and was greeted by a sharp RBI single from Drew Faurot that put Jupiter up 2-1. Ovalles rebounded to get a popout and a lineout to strand the bases loaded.

Jupiter reliever Manuel Genao struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth. He retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to close out the game and get the save.

Mets starter Jose Guavara pitched 3.0 hitless innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Daviel Hurtado followed Guevara and turned in 4.0 scoreless innings. Hurtado scattered three hits, walked one and struck out five.

Alvarez took the loss. He was charged with two runs in 0.1 innings. He walked three and threw just four of his 17 pitches for strikes.

The Mets offense was held to three hits and none over the final five innings. Jimenez, Trey Snyder and Chase Meggers each hit a single.

Jupiter starter Dameivi Tineo shut out the Mets over his 5.0 innings. Tineo gave up three hits, walked three and struck out seven. Over three starts against the Mets this season Tineo pitched 15.2 scoreless innings giving up just six hits and striking out 22.

The Mets (67-46, 33-15) are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday when they begin a six-game road series at the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch Tuesday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.

