Tarpons Surge Past Blue Jays in Series Finale Thriller

Published on August 17, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons shortstop Dax Kilby

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat the Dunedin Blue Jays 7-5 at "The Tank" on Sunday, closing their series with a thrilling comeback. 1B Jackson Lovich, SS Dax Kilby, and RHP Franyer Herrera powered a resilient effort in a high-energy finale.

Dunedin struck first in the second, as the Blue Jays strung together multiple hits for a 2-0 lead.

The Tarpons answered in the second, as 1B Jackson Lovich scored on C Ediel Rivera's single, cutting it to 2-1.

The Blue Jays extended their lead in the third with 3B Kendry Chirinos' triple and LF Yeuni Munoz's two-run single, making it 4-1.

In the fourth, 2B Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek scored on Lovich's single, C Ediel Rivera drove in RF Willy Montero, and SS Dax Kilby tied it with an RBI single.

The Blue Jays took a 5-4 lead in the fifth on Beckles's RBI double, but the Tarpons tied it in the fifth when DH Enmanuel Tejeda scored on Montero's single.

In the sixth, Lovich singled and scored on Kilby's double, with 3B Roderick Arias driving in Kilby to secure a 7-5 lead.

1B Jackson Lovich led the charge, going a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and three runs. SS Dax Kilby went 2-for-5 with two RBI. RHP Franyer Herrera anchored the bullpen, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings with a strikeout to earn the win.

The Tarpons open their next home series against the Bradenton Marauders at "The Tank" on Tuesday, August 26th.

