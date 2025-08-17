Late Home Runs Seal Series Win for Threshers

Published on August 17, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - A three-run eighth inning highlighted by Jonathan Hogart and Matthew Ferrara home runs helped the Clearwater Threshers (63-49, 27-19) break a 1-1 tie for a 4-2 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (67-44, 29-18) on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater carries the momentum of a series win into a Tuesday showdown with the Jupiter Hammerheads at home.

Lakeland started the scoring in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI groundout to take a 1-0 lead. The score remained the same until Dante Nori led off the sixth inning with a triple. After the first two outs of the bottom sixth, Raider Tello hit a 2-2 pitch back up the middle for a base hit, plating Nori from third to tie the game at one.

Hogart broke the tie in the bottom of the eighth inning with a leadoff home run to give the Threshers their first lead of the game. Nathan Humphreys followed with a single, and with two outs in the frame, Ferrara homered to triple the Threshers' advantage. Lakeland plated a run after the first out in the ninth, but Orlando Gonzalez finished the game with two strikeouts in a row, sealing the series victory with a 4-2 Threshers win.

Camron Hill allowed one run on two hits and four walks with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings of a no-decision. Josbel García tossed 3.2 innings without allowing an earned run, striking out one with four hits allowed. Danyony Pulido (4-0) earned the win with one run allowed on one hit with two walks and one strikeout in 1.1 innings of work. Orlando Gonzalez earned the save by striking out both batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Hogart and Ferrara hit their first professional home runs in the eighth inning...Ferrara recorded a hit in each of his first four professional games...Gonzalez has five saves in 7.0 shutout innings in the month of August...Clearwater won a series against Lakeland for the first time since the 2023 FSL Division Series...Phelps has now reached base safely in every game of his first two series since turning pro...The Threshers will return home on Tuesday, August 19, to begin a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

Josbel García sends in a pitch for the Threshers in an August victory over Lakeland.







Florida State League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.