Palm Beach Falls to Bradenton 3-2 in 10 Innings in Sunday Series Finale

Published on August 17, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (23-24; 55-57) fell to the Bradenton Marauders (23-25; 53-61) by a final score of 3-2 in 10 innings in the regular season series finale on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, the Cardinals settle for the series split but take the season series over the Marauders.

Sunday's finale started as a scoreless pitching duel between Palm Beach starting pitcher Bernard Mack, who made his Single-A and Palm Beach debut, and Bradenton starting pitcher Reinold Navarro.

Mack worked in and out of trouble in his debut but finished strong with three scoreless innings, two hits, four walks, and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Navarro went just two scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

After Yordy Herrera came out of the Cardinals' bullpen with a scoreless top of the fourth inning, Palm Beach broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the frame. Jalin Flores and Christian Martin led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Two batters later with one out, Ryan Weingartner hit a line drive to right field for a sacrifice fly to score Flores and give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead after four innings. Palm Beach added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning as Rainiel Rodriguez drove in Chase Heath on an RBI single to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead after five innings.

Bradenton got on the scoreboard for the first time in the top of the sixth inning. Herrera issued a leadoff walk to Yordany De Los Santos who later stole second base and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. With one out, Jhonny Severino hit an RBI groundout to cut the Palm Beach lead to 2-1.

After a scoreless seventh inning, the Marauders managed to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning. Yordany De Los Santos hit a one-out single and a dropped fly ball by Cardinals left fielder Christian Martin allowed Brent Iredale to reach first base. Bradenton executed a double steal, and a throwing error by Cardinals catcher Chase Heath allowed De Los Santos to score which tied the game at 2-2.

After a scoreless ninth inning, the Cardinals and Marauders went to extra innings for the second time in the series. In the top of the 10th inning, Sam Broderson (L, 1-4) came in to pitch for Palm Beach. With the placed-runner on base and one out, Edward Florentino drove in Matt King on an RBI single which put Bradenton ahead by a 3-2 score. In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Cardinals could not get another run and settled for the series split with the 3-2 loss in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals remain at home against the first-place St. Lucie Mets for the start of a six-game series on Tuesday, August 19th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







