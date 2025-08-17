Cardinals Come Back to Defeat Marauders 5-3 on Saturday Afternoon

Published on August 16, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (23-23; 55-56) battled back for a 5-3 win over the Bradenton Marauders (22-25; 52-61) on Saturday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Michael Dattalo paced the offense with three doubles, a walk, and a hit by pitch to reach base five times in the game.

The Marauders struck first in the top of the first inning on a solo home run by Edward Florentino, his 10th home run of the season and his second homer of the series, off of Palm Beach starting pitcher Nelfy Ynfante.

The Cardinals had a chance to respond in the bottom of the inning but were unable to do so. Dattalo doubled for his first professional hit and Rainiel Rodriguez reached on a walk. A wild pitch by Bradenton starting pitcher Owen Kellington put both runners in scoring position, but Kellington worked out of the jam to keep Bradenton's 1-0 lead after one inning.

The teams traded runs in the second inning. For Bradenton, Ethan Lege reached on a fielding error by Cardinals shortstop Christian Martin to lead off the inning, and he later scored on an RBI double by Jhonny Severino. For the Cardinals, Sammy Hernandez connected on a Kellington curveball for a solo home run to left field, his second of the season, to get the Cardinals within one run at a 2-1 deficit after two innings.

The Marauders capitalized on two more Palm Beach defensive miscues to kickstart their offense in the top of the third inning. Yordany De Los Santos led off the inning reaching third base on a pop up that went off the glove of Cardinals second baseman Jonathan Mejia. Only a couple of pitchers later, a wild throw from Rodriguez on an attempted pickoff at third base allowed De Los Santos to score to extend Bradenton's lead to 3-1.

Palm Beach was able to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth inning without registering a hit. Thanks to a hit-by-pitch and four walks, including RBI walks by Dattalo and Rodriguez, the Cardinals scored two runs to tie the game at 3-3 after four innings.

Ynfante finished his start with five innings pitched and allowed three runs, only one earned run, and ended with a no-decision. It was the fourth time this season thar Ynfante completed five innings on the mound.

Pitching settled in for both teams, as the score remained tied through seven-and-a-half innings. For Palm Beach, Alan Reyes threw two scoreless innings and Zack Showalter (W, 2-1) held Bradenton in check in the top of the eighth inning.

The Cardinals finally found a breakthrough in the bottom of the eighth inning. Bradenton relief pitcher Jose Garces (L, 2-5) quickly retired the first two batters in the inning, but Dattalo was hit by a pitch and Rodriguez doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Then, Jose Cordoba lifted a popup to center field that Florentino dropped and both runners scored to give Palm Beach a 5-3 lead after eight innings.

Showalter slammed the door with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless top of the ninth inning to lock up a 5-3 win for Palm Beach. Palm Beach earned the win despite finishing 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position with 11 men left on base. With the win, Palm Beach took the regular season series over Bradenton and look for the series victory in the finale on Sunday.

The regular season series finale between the Cardinals and Marauders takes place on Sunday, August 17th with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Palm Beach Cardinals broadcast coverage begins at 12:20 p.m. on the MiLB App, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Cardinals Audio Stream. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.







Florida State League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.