Threshers Collect Ten Hits But Can't Complete Comeback

Published on August 16, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Raider Tello went 3-4 and was responsible for three runs but the Clearwater Threshers (62-49, 26-19) fell 10-6 against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (67-43, 29-17) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater maintains a chance to win the series in Sunday afternoon's finale.

Lakeland started the scoring in the top of the first, plating three runs before the Threshers came to the plate. They added two more on an RBI single in the second to increase their advantage to five runs. Clearwater responded in the second inning with singles by Will Vierling and Raider Tello to lead off the bottom half of the frame against Lakeland's starter Eric Silva. After Carter Mathison walked to load the bases, Jonathan Hogart drew a bases-loaded walk to score Vierling for Clearwater's first run. The next batter, Tyler Pettorini, hit a sacrifice fly to center just deep enough to plate Tello from third, cutting the deficit to three runs.

Tello doubled to straightaway center to start the bottom of the fourth inning. After the first two outs of the frame, Pettorini ripped the first pitch he saw up the middle for an RBI single, scoring Tello and bringing the Threshers within two runs. Matthew Ferrara recorded a one-out single to start the fifth inning before TJayy Walton reached on a fielder's choice for the second out. He moved to second base on a Will Vierling walk before a double by Tello plated Walton from second. Vierling was thrown out at third, ending the fifth inning with a 5-4 Threshers deficit.

Lakeland struck back with a big top of the sixth, plating four runs to retake a five-run advantage. The first three Threshers reached to start the eighth inning, with Hogart getting hit by a pitch from Joe Ruzicka and a single from Pettorini. Nolan Beltran followed with a single of his own, scoring Hogart from third and cutting the deficit to four. The Flying Tigers increased their lead back to five on a leadoff home run in the top of the ninth.

Walton was hit by a pitch to start the ninth inning, advancing to second on a balk before scoring on an RBI double by Carter Mathison. Clearwater loaded the bases and had the tying run at the plate with two outs, but they could not complete the comeback as they dropped Saturday's game 10-6 against Lakeland.

Zack Tukis (5-2) allowed three runs on two hits and three walks in 0.2 innings to take the loss. Eli Trop surrendered two runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout in 2.1 innings of work. Adilson Peralta surrendered four runs on one hit with five walks in 2.0 frames. Luis Avila fanned four batters with two hits and no earned runs allowed in 3.0 innings. Danny Wilkinson allowed one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 1.0 inning.

Ferrara has recorded a hit in each of his first three games as a pro...Hogart picked up his first RBI at BayCare Ballpark on a bases-loaded walk...Pettorini recorded his second multi-RBI game as a pro...Avila threw 3.0 innings for the second time in his pro career...Tello extended his on-base streak to seven straight games...He is hitting .538 during the streak...The Threshers will return home on Sunday, August 17, to conclude a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch on Sunday will be at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.