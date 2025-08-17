Tarpons Battle but Fall to Blue Jays in Series Setback

Tampa Tarpons pitcher Sean Hermann

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons fought hard but fell 7-2 to the Dunedin Blue Jays at The Tank on Saturday. 1B Hans Montero, RF Marshall Toole, and RHP Sean Hermann led a resilient effort in a tough series matchup.

The Blue Jays struck first in the opening inning, as LF Jake Casey walked, stole second, and scored on CF Jean Joseph 's single for a 1-0 lead. They erupted in the second with 2B Dariel Ramon and 1B David Beckles walking, followed by RF Yorman Licourt 's three-run homer. 3B Maddox Latta and Casey scored on SS Eric Snow 's sacrifice fly and a balk, pushing the lead to 6-0. The Tarpons rallied in the sixth as CF Wilson Rodriguez doubled, LF Richie Bonomolo Jr. singled, and 1B Hans Montero drove in a run with a single, and Rodriguez came in on a throwing error, cutting it to 6-2. The Blue Jays added a run in the eighth on Licourt 's RBI single, sealing the 7-2 final.

1B Hans Montero sparked the offense, going 1-for-2 with an RBI, a run and two walks. 2B Enmanuel Tejeda and RF Marshall Toole added a single and a steal each. RHP Sean Hermann dealt 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out four to keep the Tarpons in it.

The Tarpons face the Dunedin Blue Jays in the series finale at The Tank tomorrow, Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 12 p.m.

