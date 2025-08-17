Early Offense Not Enough in Marauders 5-3 Defeat

Palm Beach, Fla. - Despite an early lead, the Bradenton Marauders could not hold on in their 5-3 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Bradenton struck early in the top of the first when Edward Florentino blasted a solo shot to right. The longball gave Bradenton a 1-0 lead, and marked his tenth of the season since his promotion to Single-A.

In the top of the second, Ethan Lege reached on an error to lead off the frame. The next hitter was Jhonny Severino who barreled an RBI double to left that extended the lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, Palm Beach tacked on their first run of the night on a Sammy Hernandez homer that sailed out to left. The Marauders responded in the top of the third when Yordany De Los Santos reached and scored on two separate errors to make it 3-1 Marauders.

With Bradenton still leading in the bottom of the fourth, Palm Beach drew consecutive bases-loaded walks to even the score at 3-3.

Both sides exchanged scoreless innings through the top of the eighth. In the bottom of the frame, the Cardinals rallied when a hit batter and double placed runners at second and third.

With two outs, Jose Cordoba sent a flyball to shallow center field that clanked off the glove of Florentino. On the error, two runs scored to give Palm Beach its first lead of the night at 5-3.

Despite sending the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth, the Marauders comeback bid fell short.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 52-61 overall, and 22-25 in the second half. Palm Beach moved to 55-56 overall and 23-23 in the second half. The two return to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the series finale. First pitch is slated for 12:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 12:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







