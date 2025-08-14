Florentino Blasts Ninth Homer, Marauders Secure 4-0 Win

Palm Beach, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders paired dominant pitching with timely hitting in their 4-0 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The victory marked Bradenton's fourth shutout win of the season. With 21 games to play, they remain four games back of Clearwater for the FSL West's final postseason berth.

Marauders starter Carlos Castillo was stellar, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings while punching out six hitters. Over his last two outings, he has combined for 10.2 shutout frames with 13 strikeouts.

The Marauders broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth when Edward Florentino blasted an opposite-field solo homer to left that pushed Bradenton ahead 1-0. He joined Jhonny Severino (10), Yordany De Los Santos (9), Axiel Plaz (9) and Konnor Griffin (9) as one of five Marauders this season to have launched nine or more homers - more than any other team in the Florida State League.

Bradenton rallied again in the top of the sixth when Josh Tate beat out an infield single and Florentino was hit by a pitch to place runners at first and second. With two outs, Brent Iredale lined a single to left to bring home Tate and extend Bradenton's lead to 2-0. The knock earned Iredale his first professional hit and run batted in.

The Marauders added on one run in the top of the seventh when Florentino drew a bases-loaded walk, and tacked on another in the top of the ninth after Edgleen Perez scored on a wild pitch.

Left hander Magdiel Cotto earned his first win of the season after 1.1 scoreless relief innings. Adolofo Oviedo recorded his second save of the campaign after providing three shutout innings.

With the victory, Bradenton moved to 52-59 overall, and 22-23 in the second half. Palm Beach fell to 53-56 overall and 21-23 in the second half. The two return to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday night with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







