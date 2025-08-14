Salgado's Double Boosts Mets to 6-4 Comeback Win over Jupiter

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets rallied for a 6-4 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads in a seesaw affair on Thursday night at Clover Park. The Mets grabbed a 2-1 series lead.

The game featured three ties and three lead changes. The Mets trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth when AJ Salgado ripped a go-ahead two-run double off Braulio Salas to give the Mets a 5-4 lead.

In the seventh inning Chase Meggers got in a rundown between second and first but stayed alive long enough to allow Yonatan Henriquez to race home from third base to increase the lead to 6-4.

Mets reliever Omar Victorino, who entered the game in the top of the sixth with the Mets down 4-3, pitched the final 4.0 innings without allowing a run to claim the win. Victorino gave up just two singles, walked three and struck out three. He pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth to retire the final three batters. John Bay made a diving catch in left field for the second out.

Mets starter Jonathan Jimenez was solid over his 4.0 innings. He scattered four hits and gave up two runs (one earned). Jimenez walked one and struck out four.

Salgado went 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored.

Meggers also finished 2 for 4.

The Mets stole eight bases. Leadoff hitter Mitch Voit was 1 for 5 with three steals.

Sam Robertson was 1 for 3 with a walk, run and two steals.

Salas took the loss. He was charged with three runs over 2.0 innings.

Hammerheads starter Liomar Martinez pitched 4.2 innings and gave up three runs (two earned).

The Mets are 18-3 in their last 21 games. They've scored at least five runs in all 18 wins.

The Mets (67-43, 33-12) and Hammerheads (48-63, 18-27) play the fourth game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Vets at the Mets with all veterans and active duty military receiving free admission courtesy of LYNQ Real Estate. It's also Teacher/School Employee Appreciation Night. All teachers and school employees can get a free ticket by showing their school ID at the box office. Kids 12-and-under can run the bases after the game.

