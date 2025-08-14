Palm Beach Shut out by Bradenton 4-0 on Thursday Night

Published on August 14, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - For the 5th time in 2025, the Palm Beach Cardinals (21-23; 53-56) were shut out as they were defeated by the Bradenton Marauders (22-23; 52-59) by a final score of 4-0 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the first time since June 21st at St. Lucie since the Cardinals have been shut out in a game.

Thursday's game started as a pitchers' duel between Palm Beach starting pitcher Jacob Odle (L, 0-3) and Bradenton starting pitcher Carlos Castillo. Both pitchers did not allow a run through the first three innings, including Odle who retired 10 consecutive batters to start his outing.

However, after the Cardinals stranded two runners on base in the bottom of the third inning, the Marauders scored the first run of the game in the top of the fourth thanks to the solo home run by Edward Florentino to make it a 1-0 Bradenton lead. For Odle, that was the first home run surrendered this season.

Despite the home run allowed, Odle finished a solid night on the mound with a career-high five innings pitched and eight strikeouts recorded.

Bradenton added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning as Yordy Herrera came out of the Palm Beach bullpen. With runners at first and second base and two outs, Brent Iredale recorded his first professional hit on an RBI single to extend the Marauders lead to 2-0. In the top of the seventh inning, the Marauders loaded the bases with two outs, and Herrera issued a bases-loaded walk to Florentino to bring home another run to make it 3-0.

Bradenton made sure to add one more run in the top of the ninth inning against Palm Beach relief pitcher Aaron Holiday. The Marauders loaded the bases with no outs and Edgleen Perez came in to score on a wild pitch to make it a 4-0 Bradenton lead.

The Cardinals managed only five hits on offense, three of which came off the bat of Yordalin Peña as he led the Cardinals' offense, but no runs came across home plate and the Cardinals fell by the 4-0 final score on Thursday night. It is only the fourth shutout of the season for Bradenton.

The weekend portion of this six-game series between Palm Beach and Bradenton continues on Friday, August 15th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach Cardinals broadcast coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on the MiLB App, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Cardinals Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.







Florida State League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.