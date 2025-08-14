Tarpons Split Doubleheader Against Blue Jays

Published on August 14, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons shortstop Dax Kilby

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons shortstop Dax Kilby(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons rode strong pitching and timely hitting to take Game one of today's doubleheader. Starting pitcher Jose M. Rodriguez looked sharp as struck out 6 in 5.2 innings earning the win (2-1, 2.87 ERA).

The Tarpons got on the board in the second inning when Enmanuel Tejeda and Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek delivered back-to-back hits, giving the Tarpons a 1-0 lead.

The third inning was the climax of Game 1. Dax Kilby, the Yankees first round selection in this year's draft, recorded his first professional hit with a line drive up the middle past the outstretched Blue Jays second basemen.

A wild pitch by the Blue Jays pitcher with multiple Tarpons in scoring position would bring Josue Gonzalez in to score. On the next pitch Enmanuel Tejeda hit a chopper to second to give the Tarpons a 3-0 lead.

Marshall Toole would add on to the 3rd inning scoring as he hit an RBI single to left field to extend the Tarpons lead to 4.

The score would remain stagnant until the top of the seventh when Blue Jays Outfielder Austin Smith hit a solo home run to move the score to 4-1.

Smith's home run would prove to be too little as the Blue Jays would run out of outs and the Tarpons cruised to their fourth straight win.

Game 2

Game two of the doubleheader was originally scheduled for July 24th before rain postponed it. Since it was scheduled to be played in Dunedin, the Blue Jays would be the home team in "The Tank."

The Tarpons' momentum would not continue as they were down 13 heading into the 4th aided by a 10-run bottom of the 3rd as every Blue Jay contributed to the scoring surge.

The Tarpons would have a hit parade of their own as they answered with a 7-run top of the 5th to cut the deficit to 13-7.

Rodrick Arias and Kyle West were bright spots for the Tarpons as both tallied multihit performances.

The Blue Jays responded in the sixth with three insurance runs, pushing their lead to 16-7.

The Tarpons were unable to mount another comeback in the seventh, sealing the Blue Jays' victory in Game two.

The Tarpons return to action against the Blue Jays Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM EST.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.