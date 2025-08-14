Phelps Sets Tone Early as Threshers Grab Second Straight

CLEARWATER, FL - Robert Phelps' three-run single in the first inning helped kickstart the offense for the Clearwater Threshers (61-48, 25-18) as they took down the Lakeland Flying Tigers (66-42, 28-16) 9-6 on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to make it three in a row in Friday night's rematch against Lakeland.

After a scoreless top of the first, Dante Nori led off the home half with a single off Lakeland starter Carlos Marcano. He moved to second on an infield single by Matthew Ferrara before Jonathan Hogart walked to load the bases. With two outs in the opening frame, Phelps ripped a double down the left field line to clear the bases and give the Threshers a 3-0 lead.

Luke Davis led off the bottom of the second with a walk, moving to second on a Tyler Pettorini single and to third when a walk to Nori loaded the bases. Ferrara then hit a liner to short, ending up as a fielder's choice that allowed Davis to score the fourth run of the game and increase Clearwater's lead. Lakeland added three runs in the top of the third inning to get within one run. They tied the score with two outs in the fourth inning on an RBI double.

The Flying Tigers took their first lead of the game on a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to make it 6-4. Clearwater came back quickly with a response in the home half of the frame, beginning with walks to Will Vierling and Phelps before Manolfi Jimenez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. On a two-strike count, Luke Davis singled into centerfield, plating Vierling and Phelps to tie the game.

After Tyler Pettorini walked to load the bases again, Nori drew a bases-loaded walk to score Jimenez and give the Threshers back the lead. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth and the bases still loaded, Hogart reached on a throwing error by the shortstop Jack Goodman that allowed two runs to score and inflate the Threshers' advantage to three runs. Neither team scored a run after the sixth, and the Threshers held on for a 9-6 victory over the Flying Tigers.

Ryan Degges allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Marty Gair struck out two batters and walked one with one run allowed on one hit in 1.0 inning. Juan Amarante (1-2) allowed two runs on one hit with four strikeouts in 3.0 innings to earn the win. Danny Wilkinson struck out two in 1.0 scoreless inning with one hit allowed. Orlando Gonzalez picked up the save with one hit and one strikeout in 1.0 shutout frame.

Ferrara picked up his first career RBI in the second inning...Davis has five RBIs in his last two games...All five of those RBIs were in game-tying or go-ahead situations...Amarante earned his first win of the season...He came out of the bullpen for the first time since August 2024.







