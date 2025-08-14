Toman, Snow Lead 16-Run Nightcap in Doubleheader Split

TAMPA, FL - Highlighted by a 16-run offensive outburst in game two, the Dunedin Blue Jays split Thursday's doubleheader with the Tampa Tarpons, falling 4-1 in game one before smashing their way to a 16-7 victory in the nightcap at The Tank.

Game one saw Tampa plate four runs over the first three innings and keep Dunedin scoreless until the 7th, when Austin Smith crushed his first professional home run to avoid the shutout.

Game two was all Blue Jays, as they erupted for 16 runs, including 13 unanswered to start the game and a 10-run 3rd inning in which 15 batters came to the plate. All nine starters recorded a hit, eight scored, and seven drove in a run. The 16 runs marked Dunedin's third-highest run total of the season and their most since an 18-2 win over Lakeland on April 16.

RHP Nate LaRue (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K) fired two shutout frames of relief in game one with a strikeout. Over his last 11 outings since June 19, LaRue has posted a 1.59 ERA in 17 innings.

RHP Dayne Pengelly (2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K) got the nod and made his professional debut in the nightcap, where he fired two shutout innings with two strikeouts. He topped out at 96.6 MPH.

RHP Jack Eshleman (3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) picked up the win in game two by firing three shutout frames with three strikeouts. Since returning to Dunedin from the FCL on May 27, Eshleman is 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 18 outings.

3B Tucker Toman (4-for-7, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, BB) singled in game one, and in game two went 3-for-4 with four RBI including his sixth homer of the season, a two-run shot in the 6th. Toman's six homers and 52 RBI are career-highs. His 52 RBI this season are tops on the team, 5th in the FSL, and T-5th in the Blue Jays farm system. Over his last eight games, Toman is batting .321 with five RBI. In 59 games since May 25, Toman is batting .285 with five homers and 38 RBI.

SS Eric Snow (5-for-8, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 2B) singled in game one, then went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, RBI, and runs in game two. He joined JR Freethy and Brock Tibbitts as the only Jays with a four-hit game this season. He's hit safely in three straight and five of his last six.

CF Austin Smith (2-for-3, HR, RBI, R) logged his first career multi-hit game in game one, highlighted by his first professional homer, a solo jack in the 7th. Smith has reached base in all ten games to open his pro career.







