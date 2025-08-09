Saturday's First Game Suspended, Game Two Between Dunedin and Palm Beach Canceled
August 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - Due to inclement weather, game one of Saturday's doubleheader between the Dunedin Blue Jays and Palm Beach Cardinals at TD Ballpark has been suspended and will be picked up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, August 10th with a 12 p.m. first pitch. Gates to TD Ballpark will open at 11am. The second game of tonight's doubleheader has been canceled and will not be made up.
Game one was suspended entering the 3rd inning with Palm Beach leading 2-0.
Fans with an unredeemed voucher for the Harry Potter Cooler Bag giveaway will be able to redeem at the TD Ballpark front office building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday through Friday, at 373 Douglas Ave. Dunedin, FL 34698, 727-733-9302). Vouchers must be redeemed by August 29th, 2025. Voucher must be present to redeem the giveaway.
All paid tickets for August 9th, 2025, may be exchanged for any future 2025 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at DunedinBlueJays.com.
Saturday's First Game Suspended, Game Two Between Dunedin and Palm Beach Canceled
