Lakeland Bats Slowed by Dominant Marauders' Staff in Rainy Doubleheader

August 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







LAKELAND, FL - The Flying Tigers' offense was slowed by a dominant Bradenton staff as the Marauders swept the doubleheader on a rainy Saturday night in Lakeland.

Bradenton took the first game of the twinbill in a tight pitcher's duel as Kelvis Salcedo gave up two runs in 4.2 innings of work and left in a tie game in the sixth before the Marauders broke through in the top of the seventh for the game-winning 2 RBI single.

Christian Santana was the star of the show at the plate in the first game, scoring both Lakeland runs after a second-inning double and a fifth inning home run that pushed his team-leading HR total to 13.

Eric Silva put in his best start of the year in the nightcap, pitching four innings of one-run ball and leaving with a 2-1 lead, but the Marauders' bats pushed through in the late innings to earn the sweep.

The Flying Tigers close out the homestand against the Bradenton Marauders tomorrow with our Sunday Brunch at the Ballpark and kids can run the bases following the game! First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.







