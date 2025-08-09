Tello Sets Career-Highs in Hits, RBIs as Threshers Win Sixth Straight

August 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, FL - Raider Tello came up clutch at the plate for the Clearwater Threshers (59-47, 23-17) as they took down the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (45-60, 18-23) for a fifth-straight win at Hammond Stadium on Saturday night. Clearwater looks to secure the series sweep when they return to Fort Myers for the Sunday finale.

After the first two innings ended without a run from either team, Tello and Tyler Pettorini began the third inning with back-to-back singles. Mighty Mussels starter Dasan Hill threw a wild pitch that moved both runners into scoring position. With two outs in the frame, another wild pitch plated Tello for the first run of the game. Shortly after, Christian Arroyo hit a ground ball to third that was bobbled by Ryan Sprock, allowing Pettorini to score the Threshers' second run.

Robert Phelps led off the top of the fifth by reaching on an errant throw that allowed him to advance to second. He stole third before scoring on a groundout by Arroyo to pad the Threshers' lead to three runs. TJayy Walton followed with a single and moved to third on an error by Dameury Peña that allowed Nathan Humphreys to reach first base. Alirio Ferrebus reached on an error to load the bases before Tello ripped a two-run single to give the Threshers a five-run lead.

After the three-run top of the fifth for Clearwater, Fort Myers got all three runs back on a homer to cut the deficit back to two runs. They added another run on a solo homer in the seventh to bring the lead down to one run. The Threshers responded in a big way in the top of the ninth, beginning on a double from Ferrebus and a single from Hogart moved him to third on a base hit. Tello smacked the third consecutive hit for a single that plated Ferrebus from third. With one out in the frame, Dante Nori ripped a single to center to score Hogart and give Clearwater a three-run lead. Fort Myers could not put another baserunner on after the homer, and the Threshers took the win 7-4.

Camron Hill tossed 4.0 shutout innings with four hits and one walk allowed and five strikeouts in a no-decision. Eli Trop surrendered three runs on two hits and three walks without recording an out. A.J. Wilson (2-1) allowed one run on one hit with four strikeouts in 3.0 innings to earn the win. Orlando Gonzalez picked up his second save of the series in 2.0 shutout frames, striking out two batters and retiring all six Mighty Mussels he faced.

Camron Hill set a new career high in strikeouts with five...Phelps stole multiple bases for his first time as a pro...Wilson tied his career high with 3.0 innings pitched...Both of his career-long outings have come against Fort Myers...Hogart recorded his first multi-hit game as a pro...Tello tied a career-high with three RBIs for the third time in his career...He set a new career best with four hits...Nori set a new career high with seven straight games with a hit and 16 straight games reaching base safely...







