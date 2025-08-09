Jupiter Earns Sixth Shutout of 2025 with 5-0 Victory over Daytona Friday Night

August 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (17-23; 47-59) earned their sixth shutout win of the season, and first against a team other than the St. Lucie Mets, with a 5-0 victory over the Daytona Tortugas (18-22; 47-59) on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. For the Tortugas, it is only their third shutout loss of the season.

The game remained scoreless through six innings. For the Hammerheads, starting pitcher Julio Mendez set the tone with five shutout innings and allowed just three hits and two walks along with four strikeouts in a no-decision. Mendez also stranded five runners in scoring position in the first four frames of the contest. Relief pitcher Cannon Pickell (W, 1-0) kept things rolling with a perfect top of the sixth inning, striking out one batter.

For the Tortugas, starting pitcher Sheng-En Lin threw four hitless innings in his Single-A debut. Relief pitcher JP Ortiz worked around a Max Williams leadoff single and a Cam Clayton walk in a scoreless bottom of the fifth inning.

Dillon Head found a breakthrough for the Hammerheads in the bottom of the sixth inning off o f Ortiz. To lead off the frame, Head launched a line drive 385 feet to right field off Ortiz for his fourth home run of the season. Later in the inning, a walk by Andres Valor and a Max Williams single led to a Clayton RBI single to score Valor which gave Jupiter a 2-0 lead after six innings.

Hammerheads relief pitcher Carson Laws (H, 1) provided a shutdown top of the seventh inning, and the offense went right back to work in the bottom half of the frame. After Daytona relief pitcher Trent Hodgdon quickly retired the first two hitters of the inning, Jupiter rattled off four consecutive hits. PJ Morlando smacked an RBI single to right field and Valor hit a bloop, two-RBI single to right field to extend Jupiter's lead to 5-0 through seven innings.

After the seventh inning, Laws and Juan Reynoso kept the Daytona offense away from home plate and the Hammerheads held on for the 5-0 shutout win.

Jupiter and Daytona face off with the second-to-last meeting of the regular season on Saturday, August 9th for "All About the Ocean Night" presented by MacArthur Beach State Park and Loggerhead Marinelife Center. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from August 9, 2025

