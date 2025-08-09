Jupiter Earns Sixth Shutout of 2025 with 5-0 Victory over Daytona Friday Night
August 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Jupiter Hammerheads News Release
JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (17-23; 47-59) earned their sixth shutout win of the season, and first against a team other than the St. Lucie Mets, with a 5-0 victory over the Daytona Tortugas (18-22; 47-59) on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. For the Tortugas, it is only their third shutout loss of the season.
The game remained scoreless through six innings. For the Hammerheads, starting pitcher Julio Mendez set the tone with five shutout innings and allowed just three hits and two walks along with four strikeouts in a no-decision. Mendez also stranded five runners in scoring position in the first four frames of the contest. Relief pitcher Cannon Pickell (W, 1-0) kept things rolling with a perfect top of the sixth inning, striking out one batter.
For the Tortugas, starting pitcher Sheng-En Lin threw four hitless innings in his Single-A debut. Relief pitcher JP Ortiz worked around a Max Williams leadoff single and a Cam Clayton walk in a scoreless bottom of the fifth inning.
Dillon Head found a breakthrough for the Hammerheads in the bottom of the sixth inning off o f Ortiz. To lead off the frame, Head launched a line drive 385 feet to right field off Ortiz for his fourth home run of the season. Later in the inning, a walk by Andres Valor and a Max Williams single led to a Clayton RBI single to score Valor which gave Jupiter a 2-0 lead after six innings.
Hammerheads relief pitcher Carson Laws (H, 1) provided a shutdown top of the seventh inning, and the offense went right back to work in the bottom half of the frame. After Daytona relief pitcher Trent Hodgdon quickly retired the first two hitters of the inning, Jupiter rattled off four consecutive hits. PJ Morlando smacked an RBI single to right field and Valor hit a bloop, two-RBI single to right field to extend Jupiter's lead to 5-0 through seven innings.
After the seventh inning, Laws and Juan Reynoso kept the Daytona offense away from home plate and the Hammerheads held on for the 5-0 shutout win.
Jupiter and Daytona face off with the second-to-last meeting of the regular season on Saturday, August 9th for "All About the Ocean Night" presented by MacArthur Beach State Park and Loggerhead Marinelife Center. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Jupiter Hammerheads broadcast coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on the MiLB App, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Hammerheads Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.
Florida State League Stories from August 9, 2025
- Lakeland Bats Slowed by Dominant Marauders' Staff in Rainy Doubleheader - Lakeland Flying Tigers
- Marauders Cool Off Flying Tigers In Doubleheader Sweep - Bradenton Marauders
- Mets Sweep Tarpons in Saturday Doubleheader - St. Lucie Mets
- Tello Sets Career-Highs in Hits, RBIs as Threshers Win Sixth Straight - Clearwater Threshers
- Fort Myers Falls to Clearwater 7-4 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Moon, Alcantara Go Deep in 10-1 Rout - Daytona Tortugas
- Saturday's First Game Suspended, Game Two Between Dunedin and Palm Beach Canceled - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Tarpons Drop Both Ends of Twin Bill - Tampa Tarpons
- Jupiter Earns Sixth Shutout of 2025 with 5-0 Victory over Daytona Friday Night - Jupiter Hammerheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jupiter Hammerheads Stories
- Jupiter Earns Sixth Shutout of 2025 with 5-0 Victory over Daytona Friday Night
- Hammerheads Defeat Tortugas 4-1 on Thursday Night
- Jupiter Win Streak Snapped with 8-3 Loss to Daytona Wednesday Night
- Julio Mendez Earns FSL Pitcher of the Week for July 28 - August 3
- Jupiter Earns Double Header Sweep against Daytona Tuesday Night