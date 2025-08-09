Tarpons Drop Both Ends of Twin Bill
August 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Tampa Tarpons News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets took both games of Saturday's doubleheader "The Tank", handing the Tampa Tarpons a pair of setbacks. In Game 1, the Tarpons struggled to overcome an early deficit and fell 5-2. Game 2 followed a similar pattern, as the Mets quickly built a sizable lead before Tampa rallied late, only to come up short in an 8-6 loss.
GAME 1:
The Mets offense got to work right away, plating two runs in the opening frame off Edinzo Marquez. The right-hander rebounded with a perfect second inning before surrendering another pair in the third. Over four-plus innings, Marquez allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk, striking out one.
Tampa got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Enmanuel Tejeda drew his second walk of the day and Marshall Toole ripped a triple to right-center, easily scoring Tejeda. The Tarpons added another run in the sixth when Ediel Rivera crossed the plate on a fielder's choice.
Gus Hughes took over in the fifth and allowed one run before Jackson Fristoe tossed a clean seventh.
GAME 2:
The nightcap proved just as challenging for Tampa.
Luis Serna made his first appearance since returning from the 60-day injured list, striking out two while allowing just one run on two hits and a walk over an inning and a third.
After St. Lucie built another early lead with two runs in the second and two more in the fourth, the Mets pushed across four in the fifth to extend their advantage to 8-0. The Tarpons' bats were quiet through five innings, but a sixth-inning surge brought the dugout.
Roderick Arias and Kyle West opened the frame with walks before Eric Genther's single loaded the bases. Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek and Josue Gonzalez worked back-to-back walks to plate Tampa's first two runs, and Hans Montero's RBI groundout brought home a third. Marshall Toole then delivered a two-run single to shallow left, and Enmanuel Tejeda scored on a passed ball to cut the deficit to 8-6.
Despite the bullpen holding the Mets scoreless over the final two innings, St. Lucie secured the win in the seventh to complete the sweep.
The Tarpons and Mets conclude their six-game series Sunday afternoon at "The Tank." First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.
