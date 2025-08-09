Moon, Alcantara Go Deep in 10-1 Rout

August 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla- Bernard Moon and Alfredo Alcantara each had a home run and three RBI and the Daytona Tortugas scored four runs in back-to-back innings to quickly pull away from the Jupiter Hammerheads 10-1 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Daytona (19-22, 48-59) only recorded six hits, but took advantage of a litany of free baserunners and a pair of errors surrendered by Jupiter (17-24, 47-60) to take control of the penultimate game of an 11-game road trip.

The first three innings flew by as few offensive opportunities arose for either side. Against Daytona starter Ovis Portes, Jupiter recorded a one-out baserunner in each of the first two innings. Two men reached with one out in the third, but Portes retired the last two, finishing off 3.0 scoreless innings.

On the other side, Daytona had absolutely no answer for Jupiter starter Nate Payne, who threw 3.0 perfect innings, going nine-up, nine-down with five strikeouts.

In the fourth, though, the Hammerheads went to the bullpen and Daytona pounced. A hit batter and walk put two on with no outs. Two batters later, Moon singled to right to drive in the first run. After a walk, Alcantara was plunked for the first of three times on the night, forcing in a second run. Peyton Holt then lined a two-out, two-run hit to left, stretching the lead to 4-0.

One inning later, Daytona doubled the lead. An error and two walks loaded the bases with no outs for Moon, whose fielder's choice drove in a run. Moon then took off for second, and the throw sailed into center field, scoring a runner from third. With two outs, Alcantara crushed a two-run homer, raising the lead to 8-0.

On the mound, Zach Murray (1-2) took the hill in the fourth and worked around a hit and a walk in his 2.0 innings, striking out a pair in his scoreless frames, putting himself in line for his first professional win.

Victor Diaz came on in the sixth and did allow a two-out RBI in the inning to Carter Johnson, scoring Jupiter's lone run. However, he bounced back with a scoreless seventh as he too worked 2.0 innings.

Daytona, meanwhile, added a couple more runs late. With two outs in the seventh, Moon crushed a line drive over the left field fence for his fourth home run of the season, driving in his third run of the night with a solo shot that made it 9-1, Daytona.

In the ninth, Mason Neville narrowly missed his first professional home run, ripping a line drive off the right field wall for a long RBI single, his first RBI as a pro.

With a large lead, Gabe Starks faced minimal trouble recording the final six outs. After a 1-2-3 eighth, he allowed a one-out hit in the ninth, but induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the game, closing out a 10-1 win.

