Fort Myers Falls to Clearwater 7-4

August 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels committed five errors and lost 7-4 to the Clearwater Threshers at Hammond Stadium on Saturday night.

The loss marked the sixth straight overall for the Mussels, and fifth straight to the Threshers.

After two scoreless innings to begin the game, Clearwater (59-47, 23-17) tagged Fort Myers (46-59, 18-22) starter Dasan Hill for a pair of runs in the top of the third.

Hill allowed back-to-back singles to Raider Tello and Tyler Pettorini to begin the inning. Tello scored later in the frame on a wild pitch before Pettorini scored on the first Mussel error of the night, as the Threshers took a 2-0 lead.

Hill's night ended after 3.2 innings, where he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, while striking out three.

Clearwater would extend their margin in the top of the fifth inning off rehabber Kyle Jones, as three errors by the Mussels' defense allowed a trio of runs to touch home and make it 5-0 Threshers.

Fort Myers responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth. Ian Daugherty and Dameury Pena each walked to begin the inning, before Yasser Mercedes hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season to cut the deficit to 5-3 Clearwater.

2025 16th round pick Jonathan Stevens made his professional debut in the top of the seventh inning and allowed back-to-back singles to start his outing. He then got two consecutive strikeouts and a fly out to escape the jam.

With the score still the same in the bottom of the seventh inning, JP Smith II hit his second home run of the series and put the Mussels within a run at 5-4.

Stevens faced the minimum in the top of the eighth despite issuing a one-out walk, as he induced a ground ball double play to end his night with two scoreless innings of work.

Julio Bonilla entered in the ninth and allowed three straight hits, with the last of the three driving in a run and giving Clearwater a 6-4 lead. Bonilla then got a strikeout, before Dante Nori singled into right center to push the margin to 7-4.

The series finale between the Mussels and Threshers is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Hammond Stadium. Joel Garcia (0-0, 0.00) will make his FSL debut and get the ball for Fort Myers. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m., with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







