Kasevich Walk-Off, Vasquez Gem Highlight Doubleheader Split

August 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays split their doubleheader with the Palm Beach Cardinals on Sunday, taking the opener in walk-off fashion, 3-2, before falling 4-0 in the nightcap at TD Ballpark.

Game one was the continuation of Friday's suspended contest, resuming with the Cardinals ahead 2-0 in the 3rd The score held until the Blue Jays rallied for three runs in the bottom of the 7th, capped by a Josh Kasevich walk-off single for Dunedin's fifth walk-off win of the season.

In game two, the Blue Jays were blanked out for the ninth time this season despite a strong start from Silvano Hechavarria.

LHP Juanmi Vasquez (4 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 7 K) picked up the first game by hurling four shutout frames with one hit and one walk while matching his career-high with seven strikeouts. Sunday marked Vasquez's second straight seven strikeout performance. Over his last four outings, Vasquez has allowed only one run in 11 innings (1.29 ERA) with 21 strikeouts and three walks.

RHP Silvano Hechavarria (2.2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 6 K) fanned six in 2.2 frames of one-run ball in game two. The only run Hechavarria allowed scored following his departure. The Blue Jays No. 26 prospect induced nine whiffs and topped out at 95.6 MPH. Over his last six outings since the start of July, Hechavarria has posted a 0.69 ERA in 26 innings with 32 strikeouts.

SS Josh Kasevich (3-for-7, RBI) sealed the victory in game one with a walk-off RBI single in the 7th. In four game this week on rehab assignment from Triple-A Buffalo, Kasevich went 6-for-12 (.500) with three RBI.

RF Matt Scannell (1-for-3, RBI, 2B) smacked the game-tying double in the 7th inning of game one to set the table for Kasevich's game winner. His double left the bat at 101.3 MPH.







