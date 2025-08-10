Lantigua's Three Hits, Holt's Homer, Cano's Big Debut Lead 12-5 Win

JUPITER, FL - Arnaldo Lantigua had three hits and two RBI, Peyton Holt crushed a homer, and Ichiro Cano enjoyed a two-hit, two-RBI day in his Tortugas debut as the Daytona Tortugas closed out a long road trip with a 12-5 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Daytona (20-22, 49-59) finished the trip 4-7 and lost the series, but finished the week on a high note, battering Jupiter (17-25, 47-60) pitching for 22 runs over the final two games of the series, which also was the final meeting between the two squads this season.

In the top of the first, Daytona jumped in front. Alfredo Duno drew a leadoff walk, then went to second on a sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Lantigua rolled a base hit up the middle to bring in Duno with the first run of the game.

An inning later, a two-out rally extended the lead. With two down, Holt crushed an 0-1 pitch well over the left field fence for a solo home run, his first roundtripper since June 1. Jacob Friend then walked, and Duno blasted a double off the top of the left field fence to score Friend. Kyle Henley then dunked a bloop single to right, pushing the lead 4-0.

After his hit, Henley then stole second and third, with his first swipe allowing the Tortugas to break the franchise record for stolen bases for the second year in a row, with his 42nd of the year (also a franchise record) being #178 for Daytona this year.

Jupiter answered in the bottom of the second as a one-out single and walk were followed by a double steal. Cam Clayton then singled up the middle, scoring both runners to trim the lead in half, 4-2.

Daytona, though, erupted in the third. Lantigua walked and Esmith Pineda singled, then pulled off a double steal in front of Cano, who in his Tortugas debut swatted an RBI single to center. After a hit batter loaded the bases, a throwing error on a comebacker scored two runs. Another error at third scored two more runs, as a five-run inning swelled the Tortuga lead to 9-2.

Lantigua then led off the fourth with a double, moved to third on an error, then scored on a double play ball, scoring Daytona's tenth run.

The Hammerheads then scored a pair of unearned tallies in the bottom of the fourth as a one-out error opened the door for RBI singles from Carlos Sanchez and Esmil Valencia. Daytona now led 10-4.

The scoring slowed down after the first four frames, though the Tortugas added on a couple more tallies. In the sixth, Lantigua stroked his third hit of the day, an RBI single to left that scored Henley.

After an unearned run for Jupiter in the seventh, Daytona answered right back when Lantigua drew a walk, reaching base for the fifth time in the game, then scored two batters later on Cano's second hit, an RBI double that made it 12-5.

Daytona's bullpen did not allow an earned run over the final 5.1 innings, as Jacob Edwards (4-2) spun 1.1 scoreless innings to earn his second win of the series. Reynardo Cruz battled his command, but threw 3.0 hitless innings, then passed the baton to Drew Pestka, who threw a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts to end the ballgame, closing out a 12-5 victory.

