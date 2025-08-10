Threshers and Mighty Mussels Finale Canceled

August 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







FORT MYERS, FL - Due to rain and inclement weather at Hammond Stadium, Sunday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels has been canceled. The game will not be made up at a later date, and the Threshers will not visit Fort Myers until 2026.

The Threshers next series will begin a 12-game homestand with six games against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. For more information and to purchase Threshers tickets, please visit our website at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or call 727-467-4457. The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets. The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.