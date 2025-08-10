Late Rally Sinks Tarpons in Series Finale

TAMPA, Fla. - A late burst from St. Lucie spoiled the Tampa Tarpons' afternoon at "The Tank" on Sunday, as the Mets scored six runs over the final two innings to claim an 8-5 win in the series finale.

Tampa opened the scoring in the second inning when Willy Montero and Wilson Rodriguez reached with back-to-back singles. Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek drove in the game's first run, and Ediel Rivera followed with an RBI knock of his own to make it 2-0.

Allen Facundo kept St. Lucie in check through four scoreless innings before the Mets broke through in the fifth. Sam Robertson's two-run single tied the game, but Facundo still delivered a solid outing, allowing just two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across 5.1 innings.

The game stayed tied until the eighth, when the Mets plated two runs to grab their first lead. They tacked on four more in the ninth to build what seemed like a comfortable cushion but Tampa had one last push left.

Martin-Grudzielanek singled to start the bottom of the ninth, followed by Hans Montero and Roderick Arias who chipped in an RBI single and double, respectively. A wild pitch brought another run home, trimming the deficit to three before the rally ran out of steam.

Tampa returns home Tuesday for a doubleheader against the Dunedin Blue Jays. Game One will serve as a continuation game from July 24th, starting in the top of the fifth inning. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 PM.

