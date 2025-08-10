Jupiter Drops Season Series Finale to Daytona 12-5 on Sunday Afternoon

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (17-25; 47-61) dropped their second straight game to the Daytona Tortugas (49-59; 20-22) with a 12-5 loss on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter starting pitcher Dameivi Tineo (L, 2-4) issued a walk to Daytona's Alfredo Duno to start the game. Kyle Henley moved Duno to second base with a sacrifice bunt and he scored on an RBI single by Arnaldo Lantigua to give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning.

Daytona starting pitcher Cole Schoenwetter (W, 3-8) needed just eight pitches to retire the Hammerheads in order in the bottom of the first inning. The top of the second inning started well for Tineo, as he struck out the first two hitters of the inning. However, the Tortugas would not go away easily and they still scored three runs in the inning. Peyton Holt connected on a solo home run while Alfredo Duno hit an RBI double and Kyle Henley poked an opposite-field RBI single to extend Daytona's lead to 4-0.

Jupiter got their offense going in the bottom of the second inning. Max Williams reached on a single and Andrew Salas worked his team-leading 61st walk. A double steal gave Williams his first professional stolen base and put two runners in scoring position. Cam Clayton came through with a two-RBI single to center field to halve Jupiter's deficit to 4-2. The Hammerheads did leave the bases loaded in the inning.

The Tortugas answered right back with five runs in the top of the third inning. Ichiro Cano started the scoring in the inning with an RBI single in his Single-A debut. Jacob Friend added an RBI fielder's choice and a throwing error by Tineo allowed a second run to score on the play. Braulio Salas entered out of Jupiter's bullpen with the aim to limit the damage, but a fielding error by Jupiter third baseman Abrahan Ramirez allowed two runs to score to give Daytona a 9-2 lead.

Tineo's day on the mound finished after he allowed six hits, three walks, and nine runs, seven of which were earned, over a season-low 2 1/3 innings.

Against Salas, the Tortugas added another run in the top of the fourth inning on a double play groundout to take a 10-2 lead and go back-to-back games with double-digit runs scored.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Hammerheads continued to chip away at the large deficit. After Cam Clayton reached on an error, Carlos Sanchez roped an RBI single to right field to score Clayton and later Esmil Valencia added an RBI single of his own to cut the deficit to 10-4 after four innings.

After Salas finished his day after 2 2/3 innings on the mound for Jupiter, Chase Renner came out of the bullpen for the top of the sixth inning. Another run came into score for Jupiter as Arnaldo Lantigua hit an RBI single to expand the Daytona lead to 11-4.

Manuel Genao made his Single-A debut out of the Jupiter bullpen with a scoreless top of the seventh inning. The Hammerheads followed up that with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Drew Faurot reached on an error to start the frame and he later scored on a sacrifice fly by Williams to trim Jupiter's margin to 11-5 after seven innings.

Daytona tacked on another run against Genao in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI double by Cano to stretch their lead out to 12-5. Genao was able to record his first two Single-A strikeouts to end the inning and his relief appearance.

Cruz and Drew Pestka kept Jupiter off the board to finish the game in the final two frames as the Hammerheads fell 22-5 on Sunday and also fell to three-and-a-half games behind Palm Beach for a playoff spot.

After staying in Jupiter since July 18th, the Hammerheads will hit the road for two series in a row beginning on Tuesday, August 12th when they begin a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets. Afterwards, Jupiter will travel to the Gulf Coast to visit the Clearwater Threshers for another six-game series before returning home for the final "Duel of the Dean" hosting the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday, August 26th.







