Jupiter Falls to Daytona 10-1 on Saturday Night

August 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (17-24; 47-60) fell by a final score of10-1 to the Daytona Tortugas (19-22; 48-59) on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Tortugas scored four runs in each the fourth and fifth innings to pull away and take control of the game.

Saturday's contest between Jupiter and Daytona started almost the same as the previous two games. Jupiter starting pitcher Nate Payne and Daytona starting pitcher Ovis Portes kept the offenses silent through the first three innings. For Payne, it was his second start for Jupiter and tossed three perfect innings with five strikeouts in a no-decision.

The Tortugas broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning as Grant Shepardson (L, 1-1) came out of the Hammerheads bullpen. Daytona sent all nine hitters to the plate and scored four runs on an RBI single by Bernard Moon, an RBI hit-by-pitch drawn by Alfredo Alcantara, and a two-RBI single by Peyton Holt to take a 4-0 lead.

Daytona went back to work against Shepardson and later Kevin Vaupel who came in relief in the top of the fifth inning. The Tortugas scored another four runs highlighted by a two-run home run by Alfredo Alcantara and exploded to an 8-0 lead.

The Hammerheads were able to get a run back in the bottom of the sixth inning. After Daytona relief pitcher Victor Diaz retired the first two batters of the inning, Esmil Valencia reached on a walk and Carter Johnson followed him with an RBI double to right field to put Jupiter on the board and trim their deficit to 8-1.

The Tortugas got that run back in the top of the seventh inning. Vaupel had retired six consecutive Tortuga hitters, but Moon hit a solo home run to bring Daytona's lead back to eight runs at a 9-1 score.

After a scoreless eighth inning between Jupiter's Jake Faherty and Daytona's Gabe Starks, the Tortugas added a run in the top of the ninth inning on an RBI single by Mason Neville against Faherty to hit double-digits with a 10-1 lead.

Starks pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to finish the game and hand Jupiter just their second loss in August as Jupiter fell 10-1 on Saturday night.

Jupiter and Daytona face off in the series finale and the final matchup of the 2025 season on Sunday, August 10th with first pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Jupiter Hammerheads broadcast coverage begins at 12:20 p.m. on the MiLB App, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Hammerheads Audio Stream. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.







Florida State League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.