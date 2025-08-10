Flying Tigers Late Game Magic Returns in Win over Bradenton

August 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, FL - The Flying Tigers soared back in the bottom of the 8th inning with four runs to take a 4-3 win and steal a series split with the Bradenton Marauders on Sunday.

Jose Urquidy and Lael Lockhart made rehab appearances and combined for three perfect innings with 6 strikeouts. Gabriel Reyes worked the bulk of the game and earned the win for his five innings of three-run ball, while Ethan Sloan picked up his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Lakeland bats were quiet through the first seven innings, but roared to life in the eighth. Carson Rucker smashed a game-tying triple and scored on a sacrifice fly to give the Flying Tigers the lead and earn their 8th win when trailing after seven innings on the year.

Nick Dumesnil and Jack Goodman each picked up their first professional hits in their debuts following the 2025 Draft. Goodman doubled in the first inning to start his career off on a high note, and Dumesnil notched two hits and scored a run in the eighth.

The Flying Tigers hit the road next week to take on the Clearwater Threshers but return to Publix Field and Joker Merchant Stadium on August 19 for a seven-game series against the Dunedin Blue Jays.







