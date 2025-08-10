Late Lakeland Rally Stings Marauders in 4-3 Loss

August 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland, Fla. - Despite carrying a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the eighth, the Bradenton Marauders fell 4-3 in their series finale with the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Publix Field.

Marauders right hander Yulian Quintana was strong in his first professional start, allowing no runs over three shutout innings. Relievers Magdiel Cotto, David Matoma and Noah Takacs also teamed up for four scoreless frames while allowing just four base runners.

After Lakeland pitching retired the first 14 hitters to begin the game, Jhonny Severino launched a solo shot to left to break the scoreless tie and push the Marauders ahead 1-0. Severino now leads the club with ten homers this season.

Bradenton rallied for more in the top of the seventh when Tony Blanco Jr. grounded an RBI single to left that brought home Edward Florentino, extending their lead to 2-0. After an Estuar Suero double moved Blanco Jr. to third, Ethan Lege stepped to the plate and grounded an RBI-infield single up the middle to bring the Bradenton advantage to three runs.

Still leading 3-0 in the bottom of the eighth, Lakeland began to chip away when Samuel Gil and Nick Dumesnil both singled to place runners at first and second. With one out, Ricardo Hurtado lined an RBI single to right that cut their deficit to 3-1.

The next hitter was Carson Rucker who blasted a two-run triple to center that evened the score at 3-3. Cristian Santana followed with a sacrifice fly to right to give Lakeland the lead and cap scoring at 4-3.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 50-58 and 20-22 in the second half. Lakeland moved to 65-40 and 27-14 in the second half. After a day off on Monday, the Marauders will travel to Palm Beach to take on the Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch for game one of the six-game set is slated for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







