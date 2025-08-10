Mussels, Threshers Finale Cancelled

August 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers, Fla. - Due to unplayable field conditions and persistent weather, the series finale between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Clearwater Threshers has been cancelled and will not be made up.

The Mussels head to Daytona for a six-game series against the Tortugas, beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 12. There will be no coverage from the Mussels Baseball Network, but Daytona will provide video and live stats of the series.







