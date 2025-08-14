Lewis' Seventh-Inning Slam Stuns Fort Myers in 6-4 Win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Tyson Lewis blasted a two-out, go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the seventh that turned Thursday's game upside down as the Daytona Tortugas won their fifth-straight game, defeating the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 6-4 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (23-22, 52-59) has their longest winning streak of the season, having now won the first three games of the series over Fort Myers (18-26, 45-63), who has lost nine straight games. The Tortugas also have scored 50 runs in their current win streak.

After a scoreless first, Fort Myers took the lead in the second. Ryan Sprock hit a ground ball just inside the third-base line that caromed in the corner for a triple. Bryan Acuna then followed with an infield single to bring home Sprock. Two batters later, Ian Daugherty lifted a 1-2 pitch just over the left field wall for a two-run home run that gave Fort Myers a 3-0 lead.

Fort Myers starter Michael Ross roared out the gate, striking out the side in their first and fanning four of the first five batters he faced. Daytona mounted their first scoring threat with back-to-back two-out singles, but left runners on the corners.

In the third, though, Peyton Holt led off with a single, then moved to second on a bunt. After stealing third, Alfredo Duno ripped an RBI single through the left side to score Holt, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

JP Ortiz took over on the mound for the fourth and surrendered a one-out single, but allowed nothing more in the inning. He then struck out two more in a 1-2-3 fifth. In the sixth, though, a one-out single was followed by a base hit from Sprock on a hit-and-run that was misplayed in right field, resulting in Jayson Bass scoring to raise Fort Myers' lead back to three runs.

Daytona threatened with two outs in the fifth against Ross, as Kien Vu doubled and Duno walked, but Ross escaped the jam. He then struck out the first two batters in the sixth before departing with a 4-1 lead, after striking out eight over 5.2 innings.

In the seventh, the Mighty Mussels threatened to add on, as an error and a walk put two on with one out. With two outs, JP Smith lined a single to center, but Vu fired a bullet to the plate for an out to end the inning, finishing off 4.0 innings of one-run ball for Ortiz (7-1).

After the stretch, the Tortugas made their decisive push. After a leadoff error and a walk put two on with no outs, a popped-up bunt and a strikeout had the Tortugas on the verge of squandering the opportunity. But Duno walked to load the bases for Lewis who ripped a 1-1 pitch over the left field fence for a go-ahead grand slam that swung the lead to Daytona, 5-4.

With a lead to protect, Victor Diaz came on for the eighth and issued a one-out walk, but responded with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Daytona added an insurance run. With one out, Arnaldo Lantigua ripped a double to right-center, his tenth in just 17 games for the Tortugas. With two down, Alfredo Alcantara rolled a base hit up the middle to score pinch-runner Kyle Henley, doubling the lead to 6-4.

As it turned out, the Tortugas did not need the additional tally. Diaz returned for the ninth and set the Mighty Mussels down in order, nailing down his second career save with 2.0 scoreless innings to secure a 6-4 victory.

