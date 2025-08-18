Duno's Homer Ties It, Henley's Walk-Off Wins Eighth Straight

Published on August 17, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Alfredo Duno tied the game with a three-run eighth-inning homer, then Kyle Henley supplied a walk-off single in the ninth as the Daytona Tortugas rallied for an 8-7 win, securing a six-game sweep of the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Sunday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (26-22, 55-59) tied a Tortugas record with their eighth win in a row with their first-ever sweep of a six-game series. Fort Myers (18-29, 45-66) finished a dismal week by leaving 15 runners on base, going 4-for-21 with runners in scoring position, and dropping their 12th consecutive loss.

In the top of the first inning, Fort Myers jumped in front right away. Marek Houston led off the game with a double, then scored right after on an RBI single by Demeury Pena.

Daytona, though, immediately answered back. Henley led off with a double to left, though Fort Myers starter Spencer Bengard struck out the next two. However, with two outs, Bengard bounced back-to-back pitches, allowing Henley to reach third, then score on the pair of wild pitches, tying the game at 1-1.

Fort Myers, though, regained the lead in the third on a similar pattern. Houston led off with a single, then stole second and third. Pena promptly followed with another base hit to right, scoring Houston again for a 2-1 lead.

The Mighty Mussels kept the foot on the gas in the fourth, as two walks bracketed around a single loaded the bases with no outs. At that point, Ben Brutti entered the game and induced a pop-up, before Houston's soft groundout drove in a run. Brutti then ended the inning with a flyout, limiting the damage to only one run. Fort Myers, though, was now ahead 3-1.

After Brutti threw a scoreless fifth, Daytona rallied. Jacob Friend legged out a leadoff double, then went to third on an Ichiro Cano single. Rafhlmil Torres then followed with a doubles to left-center. Friend scored and Cano just beat the tag at the plate to tie the game. With two outs, Kien Vu stroked a single to right to score Torres, putting the Tortugas in front 4-3.

However, Fort Myers immediately pulled back even. With one out, Ian Daugherty doubled, then two straight walks loaded the bases. After a pop-out for the second out, Enrique Jimenez beat out a grounder to score Daugherty, tying the game at four apiece.

Two innings later, the Mighty Mussels regained the lead, this time for good. With one out, three straight walks loaded the bases. Ryan Sprock then ripped a 3-2 pitch into center field for a two-run single that broke the deadlock. A wild pitch then brought in a third tally, lifting the Fort Myers lead to 7-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, though, Daytona rallied right back. Henley led off with a single, then Vu walked to set the table for Duno, who sent a 1-2 pitch 377 feet over the right field for his 11th home run of the season, a three-run blow that tied the game back up at seven apiece.

In the ninth, Stephen Quigley returned after getting the final two outs in the eighth. The right-hander retired the first two hitters of the inning before allowing a walk and single. However, Quigley (2-1) induced a fly to shallow left to end the inning, keeping the game tied.

That set the stage for the bottom of the ninth. With one down, Torres and Drew Davies each drew walks, putting two on for Henley. On a 1-0 count, Henley stroked his third hit of the night, a single into shallow center. Torres was waved home and scored when the throw home skipped away, as Henley's hit sent the Tortugas to another improbable victory, by a final of 8-7.

Daytona will have Monday off before beginning their penultimate road trip of the season on Tuesday with the opener of a six-game series in Bradenton against the Bradenton Marauders. First pitch from LECOM Park will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.