Florentino Delivers Late, Bradenton Roars Back for Gritty 3-2 Victory in Ten Innings

Published on August 17, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Palm Beach, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders rallied late to steal a 3-2 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The win marked Bradenton's second in extra innings this week, and fourth this year.

Marauders starter Reinold Navarro was stellar, setting the tone with two scores innings while punching out six hitters to cap his day.

Palm Beach jumped on the board shortly after in the bottom of the fourth when they led off with back-to-back singles. With one out and runners at the corners, Ryan Weingartner sent a sacrifice fly to right to push Palm Beach ahead 1-0.

They added on another in the bottom of the fifth when Chase Heath singled, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Rainiel Rodriguez.

The Marauders answered back in the top of the sixth. Leading off the frame, Yordany De Los Santos walked and stole second. After advancing to third on a wild pitch, Jhonny Severino brought him home with an RBI ground out to third off the bat, cutting their deficit to 2-1.

Both sides traded scoreless frames until the top of the eighth when Bradenton rallied again. With one out, De Los Santos singled, and Brent Iredale reached on an error to place runners at first and second. With Severino at the plate both runners took off on the second pitch, forcing an errant throw to second that skipped into center. On the play De Los Santos scored to knot the game at 2-2.

After both sides kept the game tied through nine innings, the Marauders began the top of the tenth with Matt King at second base as the automatic runner. With one out, Edward Florentino lofted a single to right that scored King to give the Bradenton a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the same frame, Jonawel Valdez induced a lineout to left, picked off the automatic runner Matthew Miura at second, and then a flyout to left to promptly end the game. In the process, he earned his first professional save.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 53-61 overall, and 23-25 in the second half. Palm Beach fell to 55-57 overall and 23-24 in the second half. After a day off on Monday, the Marauders return home to begin a six-game series with the Daytona Tortugas at LECOM Park. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.