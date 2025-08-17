Beckles Shines, Blue Jays Drop Finale in Tampa

Published on August 17, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







TAMPA, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were unable to hold onto an early lead as they fell to the Tampa Tarpons 7-5 on Sunday afternoon at The Tank in their series finale.

RHP Holden Wilkerson (3.1 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 2 K) allowed two earned runs in a rain-shortened start, departing after a weather delay in the 4th. Two of the three runs on Wilkerson's line scored following his departure.

LHP Grif Hughes (2.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 0 K) fired 2.2 shutout frames in his second Class-A outing.

1B David Beckles (3-for-4, RBI, R, 2B) logged his first multi-hit game for Dunedin, highlighted by an RBI double in the 5th which gave the Jays a 5-4 lead. His three-hit matched a season-high.







Florida State League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.