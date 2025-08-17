Beckles Shines, Blue Jays Drop Finale in Tampa
Published on August 17, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
TAMPA, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were unable to hold onto an early lead as they fell to the Tampa Tarpons 7-5 on Sunday afternoon at The Tank in their series finale.
RHP Holden Wilkerson (3.1 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 2 K) allowed two earned runs in a rain-shortened start, departing after a weather delay in the 4th. Two of the three runs on Wilkerson's line scored following his departure.
LHP Grif Hughes (2.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 0 K) fired 2.2 shutout frames in his second Class-A outing.
1B David Beckles (3-for-4, RBI, R, 2B) logged his first multi-hit game for Dunedin, highlighted by an RBI double in the 5th which gave the Jays a 5-4 lead. His three-hit matched a season-high.
Florida State League Stories from August 17, 2025
- Tarpons Surge Past Blue Jays in Series Finale Thriller - Tampa Tarpons
- Beckles Shines, Blue Jays Drop Finale in Tampa - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Florentino Delivers Late, Bradenton Roars Back for Gritty 3-2 Victory in Ten Innings - Bradenton Marauders
- Palm Beach Falls to Bradenton 3-2 in 10 Innings in Sunday Series Finale - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Late Home Runs Seal Series Win for Threshers - Clearwater Threshers
- Hammerheads Take Series Finale from Mets, 2-1 - St. Lucie Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dunedin Blue Jays Stories
- Beckles Shines, Blue Jays Drop Finale in Tampa
- Licourt's Four RBI, Strong Staff Effort Top Tarpons
- Chirinos and King Shine as Dunedin Outlasts Tampa
- Toman, Snow Lead 16-Run Nightcap in Doubleheader Split
- Smith Reaches Four Times, Latta's RBI Highlights Setback to Tampa