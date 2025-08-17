Licourt's Four RBI, Strong Staff Effort Top Tarpons

Published on August 16, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







TAMPA, FL - Dominant pitching and a four-RBI night for Yorman Licourt lifted the Dunedin Blue Jays over the Tampa Tarpons 7-2 on Saturday night at The Tank in game six of a seven-game set.

Danny Thompson Jr, Carson Myers, Diego Dominguez, and Eliander Alcalde combined to allow only one earned run on five hits in the contest.

RHP Danny Thompson Jr. (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K) fired two shutout frames in his first professional start. Thompson has not allowed a run over his last five appearances spanning 6.1 frames.

RHP Eliander Alcalde (3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K) threw three no-hit frames in relief and recorded his second save of the season. Alcalde has posted a 2.19 ERA in ten games (one start) for Dunedin this season.

RF Yorman Licourt (2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, R) socked a three-run homer in the 2nd and an RBI single in the 8th to produce his first four-RBI game for Dunedin. His three-run blast marked his first at the Class-A level and seventh total homer of the year. Licourt logged his third multi-hit performance over 11 Dunedin games this season. He's tallied seven RBI in his last three games.







