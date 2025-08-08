Latta, Casey Spark Offense in 8-2 Victory

August 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 8-2 in seven innings on Friday night at TD Ballpark in game three of a six-game set.

Friday's second game has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 9th starting at 4 p.m. Public gates to TD Ballpark will open at 5:30 p.m.

RHP Austin Cates (2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K) allowed a run on one hit in two innings before his start ended early due to a rain delay. Cates has allowed one run or less in 11 of his last 14 outings. Over his last 14 appearances (12 starts) since May 11, Cates owns a 2.11 ERA with opponents' batting .193. Pitching at home this season, Cates has posted a 3.20 ERA in 11 games.

RHP Daniel Guerra (2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K) fired 2.2 shutout frames in his Class-A debut. He induced 14 swings and misses and topped out at 96.6 MPH. Over his last nine outings since the start of June, Guerra has pitched to a 2.45 ERA in 33 innings with 33 strikeouts. In nine games as a reliever this season, he's posted a 2.03 ERA while fanning 38 in 31 frames.

2B Maddox Latta (3-for-4, 3 RBI, 2B, 3B, R) fell a homer shy of the cycle in a three-hit night highlighted by a bases-clearing triple in the 5th. His three hits and three RBI both marked a career high. He logged his second consecutive multi-hit game and the third multi-hit performance of his career. Latta is 9-for-21 (.545) with six RBI over his first six professional games.

RF Jake Casey (3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 R) smacked a two-run single to give the Blue Jays the lead in the 2nd inning as part of his first professional three-hit game. Casey has eight RBI over the first eight games of his pro career. Four of his first eight pro hits have gone for extra-bases. He tallied his second multi-hit game as a pro and fourth multi-RBI game.

3B Kendry Chirinos (2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B) logged an RBI double in the 2nd, and an RBI single in the 3rd for his 19th multi-hit game of the season. He's batting .297 over his last 20 games with 13 RBI over that stretch. Chirinos has reached base in 23 of his last 24 games.







Florida State League Stories from August 8, 2025

