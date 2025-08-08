Tampa vs. St. Lucie Game Postponed

August 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tonight's second game between the Tampa Tarpons and the St. Lucie Mets has been postponed due to wet field conditions and the threat of more rain forecasted. The make -up game from tonight will be made up as part of a doubleheader, tomorrow, Saturday, August 9th with the first pitch scheduled for 12:00pm. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be 7 innings in regulation

8 / 9 /2025

Game 1 Rundown (regularly scheduled game)

11:45 a m: Teams Warm-up and line-ups announced

11:5 2a m: Plate meeting

11:5 6 pm: Tarpons take the field

11:5 6 pm - Anthem

12:00pm: Game Starts

Game 2 Rundown (Make-up from 8 /7)

20 minutes prior to game time: Teams warm-up and line-ups announced

1 5 minutes prior to game time: Ceremonial First Pitch

1 2 Minutes prior to game time: Plate meeting

2 Minutes prior to game time: Tarpons take the field (NO ANTHEM)

Game Starts: approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one







