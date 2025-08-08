Mussels Lose Fifth Straight, Fall 5-2 in Game Four of Series against Threshers

August 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lost their fourth straight game to the Clearwater Threshers, and fifth in a row overall, after falling 5-2 on Friday night at Hammond Stadium.

For the third time in the four games, Clearwater (58-47, 22-17) got on the scoreboard first.

In the top of the second inning, the Threshers tagged Fort Myers (46-58, 18-22) starter Michael Carpenter (0-5) for a run. Nathan Humphreys walked to begin the frame, and later scored on an RBI single by Will Vierling to make it 1-0 Clearwater.

The Threshers doubled their lead in the fourth after Jonathan Hogart plated a run with a sacrifice fly to give Clearwater a 2-0 advantage.

Carpenter threw four innings in the start and struck out a season-high five batters. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, and issued a pair of walks.

Eli Jones took over in the fifth inning and faced the minimum through three innings on just 30 pitches.

Clearwater starter Luke Gabrysh exited after six shutout innings, and gave way to Luis Avila. Gabrysh set a new season-high in innings and pitches with 92.

Fort Myers broke through for a run against Avila in the bottom of the seventh. Harry Genth and Damuery Pena walked to begin the frame. Genth and Pena then executed a double steal, which put runners at second and third for JP Smith II.

Smith served a single into center field to allow Genth to score and cut the deficit to 2-1. That was all the Mussels would get in the frame though, as Ryan Sprock grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Clearwater jumped on Jones in the top of the eighth and scored a trio of runs to extend their lead to 5-1. Only one of the three errors was earned against Jones, as the Mussels committed two errors in the inning.

Eduardo Beltre led off the home half of the eighth with a screaming double down the third base line, before stealing third and scoring on an RBI groundout by Bryan Acuna. Acuna's groundout made it 5-2 Clearwater after eight.

Game five of the series between the Mussels and Threshers is scheduled for Saturday night at Hammond Stadium. Twins No. 8 prospect Dasan Hill (0-1, 2.79) will start on the mound for Fort Myers. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m., with coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







