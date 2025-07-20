Eight-Run Inning Powers Fort Myers to 9-3 Victory, Series Sweep over Daytona

Fort Myers, Fla. - An eight-run bottom of the second inning propelled the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to a 9-3 win and a series sweep over the Daytona Tortugas on Sunday afternoon at Hammond Stadium.

Dameury Pena singled to leadoff the bottom of the first inning, which extended his on-base streak to 13 games. Pena has hit .327 with a .426 OBP during his streak.

Peyton Carr also extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a single in his first at-bat of the afternoon. The knock moved his hitting streak to eight games. Carr finished the day with three hits, marking his second three-hit effort in the past week. He has hit .412 with a .508 OBP while reaching base 32 times during the streak.

Fort Myers (39-49, 12-12) exploded for their largest single inning of the season, putting eight runs on Daytona (41-47, 12-9) in the bottom of the second.

Bryan Acuna drew a walk to begin the inning, and advanced to second on a single from Carr. Yohander Martinez then walked to load the bases.

Jose Rodriguez then walked to plate the first run of the game for the Mussels. Javier Roman was next into the batter's box, and he grounded into a fielder's choice to give Fort Myers a 2-0 advantage. Pena registered his second single in as many innings, which gave the Mussels a 3-0 lead.

Still in the second inning, Twins' No. 15 prospect Rayne Doncon hammered a double to left field to plate a pair of runs and make it 5-0. The double from Doncon left his bat at 108.3 mph.

A wild pitch allowed Doncon to advance to third ahead of a Yasser Mercedes walk, which brought Acuna to come to the plate for the second time in the inning. He drew the fifth walk of the frame to reload the bases.

Byron Chourio then drew the second run producing walk of the inning, scoring Doncon and extending the lead to 6-0.

Carr then smashed a single into center to score two more and give the Mussels an 8-0 lead after two innings. All told, Fort Myers sent 13 men to the plate in the inning and totaled eight runs on four hits, while drawing five walks.

Mussels' starter Michael Ross allowed just one hit over four shutout innings. The righty struck out four and issued one walk.

Dylan Questad worked a scoreless fifth, before allowing a trio of runs in the top of the sixth inning as the Tortugas cut the Mussel lead to 8-3.

Mercedes doubled to leadoff the bottom of the sixth inning, before coming around to score on a single from Martinez. Martinez's RBI single pushed the advantage to 9-3.

Zander Sechrist (4-3) fired two scoreless innings in relief and struck out one batter on the day.

The contest was the longest nine-inning game of the season at three hours and nineteen minutes.

After an off day on Monday, the Mussels travel to Lakeland to begin a split, six-game series against the Flying Tigers at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The first three games will be played at Publix Field, before the series returns to Hammond Stadium on Friday. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







