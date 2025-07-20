Nori Smacks Two Hits Again, But Threshers Drop Third Straight

July 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (44-45, 8-15) managed six hits, all singles, in a 6-0 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (56-30, 18-4) on Sunday afternoon at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Clearwater looks to right the ship at home when they return to BayCare Ballpark for a three-game set against the Bradenton Marauders.

Lakeland started the scoring for the first time this series, getting three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a three-run lead. They added two more in the bottom of the fourth to inflate their advantage to five runs. Lakeland got a two-out RBI single in the fifth to increase their lead to 6-0. Juan Villavicencio drew a leadoff walk in the ninth, but the next three batters were retired in order, sealing a 6-0 loss in Lakeland.

Juan Amarante (0-2) surrendered three runs on five hits with one walk and one strikeout in 3.0 innings to take the loss. Luis Avila let up two runs on two hits with one strikeout and two walks in 1.0 inning of work. Eli Trop allowed one run on two hits with two walks and one strikeout in 1.0 frame. A.J. Wilson surrendered two hits and struck out one batter in 1.0 scoreless inning. Erik Ritchie tossed 1.2 shutout frames with one hit allowed and three strikeouts. Danyony Pulido struck out the only batter he faced in the eighth.

Nori recorded two or more hits in two of three games this weekend...Sunday's outing was Nori's 20th multi-hit game of the season...Ritchie has shut out the opposition in each of his last three outings, spanning 5.2 innings pitched...Villavicencio has reached base in five straight games...He has reached base safely in ten of his last eleven games...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Tuesday, July 22, to begin a three-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







