Cardinals Clip Mets 3-2 on Sunday, Take 2 of 3 in Series

July 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets pitcher Franklin Gomez

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals edged the St. Lucie Mets 3-2 in the series finale between the teams on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park. The Cardinals took two of three in the series.

The Mets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run homer by Vincent Perozo off Cardinals starter Nelfy Ynfante.

Mets starter Jace Hampson did not allow a hit over his first three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth inning. Hampson uncorked a wild pitch that let Deniel Ortiz score from third base to make it 2-1. Then with two outs in the inning, Sammy Hernandez hit a two-run single to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.

Ynfante shook off the Perozo home run and pitched 5.0 innings allowing just the two runs on the homer to get the win. He scattered two hits, walked two and struck out three.

Cardinals reliever Yordy Herrera pitched 2.0 hitless innings behind Ynfante.

The Mets loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning against Alan Reyes but Reyes got Perozo to fly out to escape the jam with the 3-2 lead.

Charles Harrison retired the Mets in order on just four pitches in the bottom of the ninth to end the game and earn the save.

Hampson took the loss in his team debut. He was charged with three runs on two hits over 4.0 innings. Hampson walked three and struck out two.

Mets long reliever Franklin Gomez pitched 4.0 scoreless innings after Hampson.

Juan Arnaud inherited two base runners with no outs in the top of the ninth but got a double play and a fly out to keep the Mets down one.

The Mets offense was limited to four hits from Perozo, Trace Willhoite, Trey Snyder and Yohairo Cuevas.

The Mets (15-8, 49-39) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they begin a three-day, four-game series against the Daytona Tortugas at Clover Park. First pitch on Tuesday is 6:10 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 6:05 p.m. The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 11:10 a.m.

