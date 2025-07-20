Toman Homers Twice, King Fans Nine, Rehabbers Shine in 7-1 Victory

July 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - Rehabbing Daulton Varsho went deep, while Tucker Toman's two-homer game and Johnny King's nine-strikeout performance powered the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 7-1 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark in game three of a six-game series.

The Blue Jays have homered multiple times in three straight games, launching nine total over the first three games of the series against Tampa, where they've outscored the Tarpons 23-8.

RHP Alek Manoah (2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 2 K) threw two innings in his first start for Dunedin on MLB Rehab assignment with one run on three hits, no walks, and two strikeouts. Manoah threw 28 pitches for 16 strikes. His fastball averaged 93.3 MPH and topped out at 94.3 MPH.

LHP Johnny King (4 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 BB, 9 K) dealt four shutout frames in relief with one hit and fanned a career-high nine batters. He induced 13 whiffs on 28 swings (46% whiff rate) and topped out at 95.5 MPH. His curveball induced six whiffs on seven swings. The Blue Jays No. 11 prospect has fanned 26 in 13 innings for Dunedin this season (18 K/9). Over his last two outings, King has fanned 16 in eight innings of one-run ball.

CF Daulton Varsho (1-for-3, HR, 4 RBI, R) launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the 5th inning in his second game for Dunedin on MLB Rehab Assignment. Varsho's three-run blast left the bat at 101.1 MPH. He also brought home the first run of the ballgame on an RBI groundout in the 3rd

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB) blasted a solo homer in the 5th, and a two-run homer in the 7th for his first professional multi-homer game. His homers left the bat at 103.9 MPH and 100.4 MPH. Toman's 41 RBI this season lead the team and are 7th most in the Blue Jays farm system. Sunday marked Toman's team-leading 20th multi-hit game of the season and team-leading 9th multi-RBI showing. He's reached base in 12 of his last 13 games. In his last 40 games since May 25, Toman is batting .282 with 4 HR and 27 RBI. His five homers in 70 games this season match his previous career-high of five set in 114 games in 2023.







