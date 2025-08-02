King Dominates Again, Jays Fall in Extras

August 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







FORT MYERS, FL - Despite five shutout innings from Johnny King, the Dunedin Blue Jays fell to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in extra innings walk-off fashion 3-2 on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium in game two of a three-game set.

LHP Johnny King (5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 K) hurled five shutout frames with seven strikeouts, two hits, and two walks. His first four strikeouts came consecutively between the 1st and 2nd innings, and King allowed only one hit over the first 17 batters he faced. Over his last three starts, King has not allowed a run in 12 innings of work with only four hits allowed, while fanning 23. He's allowed one run in his last 16 frames. Between FCL and Class-A this season, King leads all Minor Leaguers (min. 45 innings) with a 16.2 K/9 (81 strikeouts in 45 innings). The Blue Jays No. 4 prospect has fanned 40 batters in 21 Class-A innings.

SS Manuel Beltre (2-for-4) tallied his second straight multi-hit game and 20th multi-hit performance of the season. Over his last five games, Beltre is 9-for-17 (.529) with a homer and four RBI.

CF Braden Barry (2-for-3, 2B, R) logged a pair of hits including a double and scored a run. Barry has hit safely in six straight games, over which he is 9-for-20 (.450) with three doubles and two RBI.







Florida State League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.