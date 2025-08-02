Blanco Jr. Homer Spearheads Comeback in Marauders' Walk-off Win

August 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - Despite trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the ninth, the Bradenton Marauders rallied for four runs to walk off the Clearwater Threshers 6-5 on Saturday night in front of a record 6,960 fans at LECOM Park.

After Clearwater struck for five runs in the top of the third, reliever Victor Cabreja was pivotal to the Marauders comeback, tossing 6.1 shutout innings en route to his team-leading eighth win. He became the first Bradenton arm to complete more than six innings in a game this season.

Bradenton began to chip away in the bottom of the sixth when Edward Florentino led off with a single. Throughout the frame, he circled the bases on two wild pitches and a passed ball to make it 5-1.

In the bottom of the eighth the Marauders loaded the bases on a single and two walks for Ian Farrow who rolled an infield single to second that scored Abrahan Gutierrez to cut the deficit to 5-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Sammy Stafura singled and Florentino was hit by a pitch to place runners on first and second for Gutierrez who lined an RBI single to center to bring Bradenton within two runs.

Trailing 5-3 with two outs in the frame, Tony Blanco Jr. stepped to the plate and pummeled a three-run homer to left center to win the game. The ball left his bat at 119.8 miles per hour, marking the hardest hit ball in Minor League Baseball this season. It also gave Blanco Jr. his second homer of 118 miles per hour or harder of the week.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 47-54 and 17-18 in the second half. Clearwater fell to 53-47 and 17-17 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







