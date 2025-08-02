Palm Beach Swept by Jupiter in Double Header Saturday Evening

August 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (16-18; 48-51) got swept in a double-header against the Jupiter Hammerheads (12-22; 42-58) on Saturday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the second time this season that Palm Beach has been swept in a double header (May 14 at Tampa) and the Cardinals' losing streak extends to four games.

GAME ONE

The Hammerheads wasted no time scoring first in the top of the first inning against Ian Bedell (L, 0-1), who made his second rehab start from Triple-A Memphis. After a one-out walk to PJ Morlando, Andres Valor hit a two-run home run to left field to put Jupiter ahead 2-0.

The score remained until the top of the third inning when the Hammerheads added some insurance runs. Carlos Sanchez and Starlyn Caba led off the frame with back-to-back singles. Two batters later with one out, Valor hit a two-RBI triple down the right field line to score two runs. Two batters later with two outs, new Hammerhead Esmil Valencia hit an RBI double to cap the scoring in the inning and give Jupiter a 5-0 lead.

Bedell finished his rehab start with 2 2/3 innings pitched and allowed five runs while striking out five batters.

For the Cardinals, the offense had no answers against Jupiter starting pitcher Eliazar Dishmey (W, 3-6) who went five scoreless innings and struck out a career-high 10 batters. Angel Cuenca did a great job out of the bullpen as he went 3 1/3 scoreless innings on the mound to keep the game within reach. For Cuenca, it was his longest, and most successful outing of the season.

Palm Beach finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning off of Jupiter relief pitcher Samuel Carpio. Luis Pino led off the frame with a walk and two batters later he scored on a sacrifice fly by Sammy Hernandez for the Cardinals' first run. The one run is all the Cardinals got as they left the bases loaded and trailed 5-1 after six innings.

Zeke Wood came out to pitch the top of the seventh inning for Palm Beach and ran into trouble. In total, the Hammerheads sent 10 men to the plate and scored five runs as Jupiter took a 10-1 lead. Despite loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Cardinals could not catch up to the Hammerheads and dropped game one by the 10-1 final score.

GAME TWO

Game two started as a pitching duel between Palm Beach starting pitcher Nolan Sparks () and Jupiter starting pitcher Nate Payne () who made his Single-A debut with the Hammerheads.

Both teams went scoreless in the first two innings. For the first time in the series, the Cardinals scored the first run of the game. In the bottom of the third inning, Heriberto Caraballo launched a solo home run to left field, his first as a Palm Beach Cardinal, which gave the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead.

Payne ended his Single-A debut with three innings pitched with just the one run allowed and also had four strikeouts.

Sparks went back out for the top of the fourth inning and Jupiter responded immediately on offense. With two outs and a runner at first base, Andrew Salas hit a two-run home run to right field to put Jupiter ahead by a 2-1 score. Jupiter was able to add another run in the top of the fifth inning as Abrahan Ramirez hit an RBI single to make it 3-1 Hammerheads. Sparks finished his night with 4 2/3 innings pitched in his second start since the All-Star break.

Jupiter added two more runs in the top of the sixth inning against Aaron Holiday who came out of the Palm Beach bullpen. Carter Johnson led off with a solo home run and Cam Clayton hit a sacrifice fly to extend the Hammerheads' lead to 5-1.

However, the Cardinals provided a response in the bottom of the sixth inning against Grant Shepardson, who also made his Single-A debut on the mound for Jupiter. After three consecutive walks to lead off the frame, Shepardson was pulled for Natanael Polanco. Luis Pino drilled an RBI single to left field to cut the deficit to 5-2. However, the Cardinals left the bases loaded for the third time on the day.

The Cardinals could not get another run across and got swept by Jupiter in the double header and lost game two by a final score of 5-2. Palm Beach finished just 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position between both games.

