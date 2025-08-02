Mets, Tortugas Split Doubleheader on Saturday

August 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets round the bases

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets round the bases(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets and Daytona Tortugas split their doubleheader at Clover Park on Saturday night. Daytona won game 1 in eight innings, 3-2, to snap the Mets nine-game winning streak. The Mets rebounded to win game 2, 6-1.

In game 2, the Mets scored three runs in the second inning and three more in the third inning to jump out to a 6-1 lead. Four of the runs were driven in by Randy Guzman, who started the scoring with a run-scoring ground out in the second inning. Yonatan Henriquez followed with a RBI double to give the Mets the lead, then Simon Juan drove home Henriquez with a single to make it 3-1.

Guzman crushed a three-run homer off Daytona starter Ovis Portes in the third inning to boost the lead to 6-1.

Omar Victorino, pitching in his first game for St. Lucie since 2023, had a solid start after being called up from the FCL. Victorino held the Tortugas to one run on two singles over 4.2 innings. He worked around three walks and hit batter while striking out four.

Hunter Hodges shut out the Tortugas over the final 2.1 innings. He gave up one hit, one walk and struck out five.

Guzman finished 2 for 3 with the homer, double and four RBI.

Henriquez and Kevin Villavicencio each went 2 for 3.

In game 1, the teams played scoreless ball through seven innings. The Tortugas finally broke through in extras when Tyson Lewis hit a RBI single off Juan Arnaud to bring home the free runner for a 1-0 lead. Alfredo Duno then clobbered a two-run homer to give the Tortugas a 3-0 lead.

The Mets put together a rally in the bottom of the eighth with their nine-game winning streak on the line. Mitch Voit and Trace Willhoite legged out back-to-back RBI infield singles with two outs to cut the deficit to 3-2.

With the tying run on second and the winning run on first, Tortugas reliever Drew Pestka got Guzman to line out softly to first base to end the game.

Mets starter Irving Cota pitched 5.0 scoreless innings for the second straight start. He scattered three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out three.

Daytona starter Beau Blanchard pitched a career-high 6.0 innings in what was his first start of the season. He held the Mets to no runs and three hits while striking out six.

Voit, the Mets first round draft pick from Michigan, went 1 for 4 as the DH and picked up his first professional hit.

The Mets, who had scored at least six runs in every game during their nine-game winning streak, were held to two runs (one earned) and five singles.

The Mets (25-10, 59-41) and Tortugas (17-17, 47-53) conclude their series at Clover Park on Sunday. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.